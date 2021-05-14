Marc W. Booth Sells 4,573 Shares of Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG) Stock

Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG) insider Marc W. Booth sold 4,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.72, for a total transaction of $26,157.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 191,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,094,104.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ ACTG opened at $5.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $266.11 million, a P/E ratio of 45.00 and a beta of 0.81. Acacia Research Co. has a 12 month low of $2.22 and a 12 month high of $9.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.34.

Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The business services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.38 million for the quarter. Acacia Research had a negative return on equity of 2.86% and a net margin of 94.66%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Acacia Research during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Acacia Research by 202.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 6,292 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Acacia Research in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Acacia Research in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Acacia Research in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 60.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acacia Research Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, intends to acquire undervalued businesses primarily in technology, life sciences, industrial, and financial services segments in the United States. The company also invests in intellectual property and related absolute return assets, as well as engages in the licensing and enforcement of patented technologies.

