Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:MRKR opened at $2.08 on Friday. Marker Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.32 and a twelve month high of $3.77. The company has a market cap of $164.95 million, a P/E ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.02.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MRKR. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Marker Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Marker Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Marker Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.79.

In related news, insider Juan Vera purchased 571,428 shares of Marker Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.75 per share, for a total transaction of $999,999.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,564,487 shares in the company, valued at $4,487,852.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Peter L. Hoang acquired 142,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.75 per share, with a total value of $249,999.75. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 332,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,994. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 8,142,855 shares of company stock valued at $14,249,996. 30.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marker Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development and commercialization of various T cell-based immunotherapies and peptide-based vaccines for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. Its MultiTAA-specific T cell technology is based on the expansion of non-engineered tumor-specific T cells that recognize tumor associated antigens and kill tumor cells expressing those targets.

