Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Marrone Bio Innovations had a negative net margin of 69.75% and a negative return on equity of 91.71%.

MBII traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 615,754. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $264.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.89 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Marrone Bio Innovations has a 12 month low of $0.89 and a 12 month high of $2.90.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MBII shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target (up previously from $2.50) on shares of Marrone Bio Innovations in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 price objective on shares of Marrone Bio Innovations in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Aegis raised their price target on Marrone Bio Innovations from $1.65 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th.

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc discovers, develops, produces, and promotes biological products for pest management, plant nutrition, and plant health in the United States and internationally. Its products include Emergen, Foramin, Foramin ST, Pacesetter, UBP, and UBP ST for increasing crop health, yield, and quality; Grandevo, a bioinsecticide that controls sucking and chewing insects through feeding; Haven, a plant health product to reduce sun stress and dehydration; Jet-Ag and Jet-Oxide peroxyacetic acid sanitizers that prevent, suppress, eliminate, and control algae, fungi, and bacterial diseases in agriculture and horticultural industries; and Majestene, a bionematicide to control soil-dwelling nematodes and certain soil borne insects.

