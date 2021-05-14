Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Acquired by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 1.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $3,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 34,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 9,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 48,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,714,000 after acquiring an additional 6,946 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 6,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Hambro & Partners grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. James Hambro & Partners now owns 12,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 2,840 shares during the last quarter. 86.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 6,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.28, for a total value of $706,090.00. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $134.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $68.44 billion, a PE ratio of 33.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $128.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.51 and a 12 month high of $139.22.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a $0.465 dividend. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 39.91%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MMC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $111.00 to $136.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.00.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

