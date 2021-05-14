Marston’s (LON:MARS) Rating Reiterated by Liberum Capital

Marston’s (LON:MARS)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by analysts at Liberum Capital in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 90 ($1.18) target price on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price target points to a potential downside of 7.12% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of Marston’s in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 76 ($0.99).

Shares of LON:MARS opened at GBX 96.90 ($1.27) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 763.36, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 97.70 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 82.83. The firm has a market capitalization of £614.39 million and a PE ratio of -1.70. Marston’s has a 1 year low of GBX 28.34 ($0.37) and a 1 year high of GBX 105.50 ($1.38).

Marston's PLC operates managed, franchised, tenanted, and leased pubs, bars, restaurants, and accommodations in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Pubs and Bars, and Brewing segments. It provides cask, kegs, and packaged beers through its six breweries under the Pedigree, Hobgoblin, Wainwright, and Shipyard brands, as well as under the licensed brands, including Estrella Damm.

