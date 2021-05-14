Martha Notaras Acquires 350 Shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) Stock

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) Director Martha Notaras acquired 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $66.25 per share, with a total value of $23,187.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:PLMR opened at $62.95 on Friday. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.00 and a 12-month high of $121.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.68 and a beta of -0.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.18.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.22. Palomar had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 11.97%. On average, analysts expect that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PLMR. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Palomar from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Palomar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays raised Palomar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.17.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palomar in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Palomar in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Palomar in the fourth quarter valued at $121,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Palomar by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Palomar by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

Palomar Company Profile

Palomar Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property insurance to residential and commercial customers. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance, commercial flood, real estate error and omission, and real estate investor products.

