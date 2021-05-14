MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Shares Bought by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio raised its stake in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 24.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,100 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in MasTec were worth $571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in MasTec by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of MasTec by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 28,139 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its position in shares of MasTec by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 25,011 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of MasTec by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,979 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of MasTec by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

MTZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on MasTec from $118.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on MasTec from $114.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Craig Hallum upped their target price on MasTec from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on MasTec from $118.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on MasTec from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.17.

MasTec stock opened at $116.79 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. MasTec, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.17 and a 12 month high of $119.23. The stock has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.94 and a beta of 1.38.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. MasTec had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 18.75%. MasTec’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that MasTec, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ernst N. Csiszar sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.92, for a total transaction of $152,864.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,388,634.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ernst N. Csiszar sold 1,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.01, for a total transaction of $142,339.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,275,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,879 shares of company stock valued at $7,383,126 over the last quarter. 23.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, and Other.

