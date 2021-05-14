MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) Price Target Increased to $40.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) had its price target boosted by Robert W. Baird from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on MCFT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MasterCraft Boat from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Raymond James raised their target price on MasterCraft Boat from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist lifted their price target on MasterCraft Boat from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on MasterCraft Boat from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $36.80.

Shares of MCFT traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $32.40. The stock had a trading volume of 9,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,999. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $613.95 million, a P/E ratio of -26.17 and a beta of 2.26. MasterCraft Boat has a 1-year low of $9.46 and a 1-year high of $32.39.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.31. MasterCraft Boat had a positive return on equity of 40.33% and a negative net margin of 6.47%. Equities analysts predict that MasterCraft Boat will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCFT. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 301.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 2,688 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 2,135.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 4,270 shares during the last quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of MasterCraft Boat in the 1st quarter worth approximately $120,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of MasterCraft Boat in the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of MasterCraft Boat in the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

MasterCraft Boat Company Profile

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest. The MasterCraft segment produces recreational performance sport boats and luxury day boats under the MasterCraft and Aviara brands, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

