McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Stock Position Lifted by Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 63.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,664 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 644 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKC. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 212.0% in the 4th quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 75.1% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. 37.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.40.

MKC opened at $90.26 on Friday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $82.03 and a 12 month high of $105.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $24.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.89, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $89.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.09.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 13.75%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 9th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.94%.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

