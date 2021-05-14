MDA (TSE:MDA) Given New C$23.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

MDA (TSE:MDA) had its target price decreased by Scotiabank from C$24.00 to C$23.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on MDA in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a market perform rating and a C$17.00 price objective on the stock.

MDA stock traded down C$0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$15.05. 2,006 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,211. The company has a market cap of C$1.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -414.44. MDA has a fifty-two week low of C$14.05 and a fifty-two week high of C$18.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$31.36.

MDA (TSE:MDA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C($1.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.49) by C($0.62). The company had revenue of C$608.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$586.24 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that MDA will post 6.0700001 earnings per share for the current year.

MDA Ltd. develops and manufactures space technology systems. The company offers geointelligence solutions and services related to earth observation and intelligence systems that provide satellite-generated imagery and data to deliver critical and value-added insights in the areas of national security, climate change monitoring, and commerce.

