MDA (TSE:MDA) Given New C$23.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

MDA (TSE:MDA) had its target price decreased by Scotiabank from C$24.00 to C$23.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.
Separately, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on MDA in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a market perform rating and a C$17.00 price objective on the stock.
MDA stock traded down C$0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$15.05. 2,006 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,211. The company has a market cap of C$1.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -414.44. MDA has a fifty-two week low of C$14.05 and a fifty-two week high of C$18.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$31.36.
MDA Company Profile
MDA Ltd. develops and manufactures space technology systems. The company offers geointelligence solutions and services related to earth observation and intelligence systems that provide satellite-generated imagery and data to deliver critical and value-added insights in the areas of national security, climate change monitoring, and commerce.
