Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Acquires Shares of 2,868 Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,868 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PSX. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Curi Capital bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSX stock opened at $84.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $43.27 and a 12-month high of $90.59.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.40) by $0.24. Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 3.38% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 21st. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently 44.72%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PSX. Cowen reduced their target price on Phillips 66 from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Tudor Pickering lowered Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays upped their target price on Phillips 66 from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Phillips 66 from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Phillips 66 from $81.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.72.

In related news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 158,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total value of $14,027,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

