Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Reduces Stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC lowered its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 128 shares during the quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. First Personal Financial Services boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 2,323.5% during the first quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Research & Management Co. grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 180.7% in the 4th quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 67.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dominion Energy stock opened at $78.38 on Friday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.85 and a 52-week high of $87.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $77.70 and a 200-day moving average of $75.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,919.00, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.43%.

In related news, Director Mark J. Kington acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $69.29 per share, with a total value of $138,580.00. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

D has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded Dominion Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.79.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

