MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01, Zacks reports. MediaAlpha updated its Q2 2021 guidance to – EPS.

Shares of NYSE MAX traded down $3.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.80. The company had a trading volume of 426,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,064. MediaAlpha has a 12-month low of $21.62 and a 12-month high of $70.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.12.

In other news, VP Serge Topjian sold 29,882 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.62, for a total value of $1,333,334.84. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,674,990.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Lance Martinez sold 26,338 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.62, for a total value of $1,175,201.56. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 36,547 shares in the company, valued at $1,630,727.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,758,801 shares of company stock worth $125,665,485.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MAX. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on MediaAlpha from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on MediaAlpha from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised MediaAlpha from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.17.

MediaAlpha Company Profile

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. Its real-time customer acquisition and predictive analytics platform allows insurance carriers, distributors, and other clients to acquire customers and optimize customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance.

