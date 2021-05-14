Medical Facilities (TSE:DR) Given New C$8.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Medical Facilities (TSE:DR) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to C$8.00 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.10% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Leede Jones Gab reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Medical Facilities in a research note on Friday, March 12th.

Shares of TSE DR traded up C$0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$7.47. 21,668 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,082. Medical Facilities has a twelve month low of C$3.53 and a twelve month high of C$7.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.46. The firm has a market capitalization of C$232.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$7.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$7.00.

Medical Facilities (TSE:DR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported C($0.13) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$142.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$139.25 million. Equities research analysts predict that Medical Facilities will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Medical Facilities

Medical Facilities Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates specialty surgical hospitals and an ambulatory surgery center in the United States. The company's specialty surgical hospitals provide surgical, imaging, diagnostic, and other pain management procedures; and other ancillary services, such as urgent care and occupational health.

