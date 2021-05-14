Medical Facilities (TSE:DR) Price Target Raised to C$9.75

Medical Facilities (TSE:DR) had its target price upped by National Bankshares from C$7.75 to C$9.75 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target suggests a potential upside of 31.40% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Leede Jones Gab reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Medical Facilities in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Medical Facilities from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday.

DR traded down C$0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting C$7.42. 24,862 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,133. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$7.37 and a 200 day moving average of C$7.00. Medical Facilities has a 12-month low of C$3.53 and a 12-month high of C$7.99. The firm has a market capitalization of C$230.81 million and a P/E ratio of 21.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.46, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Medical Facilities (TSE:DR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported C($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$142.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$139.25 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Medical Facilities will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medical Facilities Company Profile

Medical Facilities Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates specialty surgical hospitals and an ambulatory surgery center in the United States. The company's specialty surgical hospitals provide surgical, imaging, diagnostic, and other pain management procedures; and other ancillary services, such as urgent care and occupational health.

