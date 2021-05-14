Meeder Asset Management Inc. Acquires 1,876 Shares of MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) by 1,234.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,876 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in MYR Group were worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of MYR Group by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 13,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of MYR Group during the 4th quarter valued at $311,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of MYR Group during the 4th quarter valued at $14,916,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of MYR Group by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of MYR Group during the 4th quarter valued at $297,000. 85.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Richard S. Jr. Swartz sold 6,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total value of $479,883.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 125,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,337,071.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William A. Koertner sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.13, for a total transaction of $691,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 153,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,598,804.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,425 shares of company stock worth $4,881,683. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

MYR Group stock opened at $80.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. MYR Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.80 and a 12-month high of $85.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.90 and its 200 day moving average is $61.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 25.29 and a beta of 1.01.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.54. MYR Group had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The firm had revenue of $592.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.86 million. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that MYR Group Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

MYR Group Company Profile

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The company's Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry.

