Meeder Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 22,400.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TTEK. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,897,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 58.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,958,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $226,708,000 after acquiring an additional 721,009 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Tetra Tech by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,728,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $779,034,000 after purchasing an additional 422,687 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Tetra Tech by 326.9% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 296,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,288,000 after purchasing an additional 226,778 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 183.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 338,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,185,000 after acquiring an additional 219,005 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

TTEK stock opened at $121.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.38, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.68. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a one year low of $64.83 and a one year high of $144.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $599.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $581.72 million. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th. This is a positive change from Tetra Tech’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.54%.

TTEK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Tetra Tech from $98.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Maxim Group boosted their target price on Tetra Tech from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on Tetra Tech in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.14.

In other Tetra Tech news, SVP Brian N. Carter sold 6,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.24, for a total value of $912,269.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,871,288.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard A. Lemmon sold 2,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.25, for a total value of $373,594.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

