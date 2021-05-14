Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $126,000 Stock Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTIS. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Otis Worldwide by 67.2% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in Otis Worldwide by 1,280.0% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Peiming Zheng sold 15,234 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total transaction of $1,198,458.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,496,460.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

OTIS has been the subject of a number of research reports. HSBC upgraded Otis Worldwide from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.25.

OTIS opened at $77.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.14. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12-month low of $47.20 and a 12-month high of $79.56.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. This is a positive change from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

