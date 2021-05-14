Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $130,000 Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 138.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 586 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 340 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VO. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Diversified LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000.

NYSEARCA VO opened at $225.58 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $141.01 and a twelve month high of $234.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $228.16 and its 200 day moving average is $213.04.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

