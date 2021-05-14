Meeder Asset Management Inc. Takes $134,000 Position in GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in GrowGeneration in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in GrowGeneration in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in GrowGeneration in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in GrowGeneration in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in GrowGeneration by 132.9% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. 51.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on GRWG. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of GrowGeneration from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of GrowGeneration in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital upgraded GrowGeneration from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.56.

Shares of GRWG opened at $35.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 710.74 and a beta of 3.09. GrowGeneration Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $4.53 and a fifty-two week high of $67.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.24 and its 200-day moving average is $42.60.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $90.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.30 million. GrowGeneration had a return on equity of 4.68% and a net margin of 2.14%. The company’s revenue was up 172.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that GrowGeneration Corp. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Sean Stiefel sold 8,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.58, for a total value of $395,151.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 13.57% of the company’s stock.

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. It engages in the marketing and distribution of horticultural, organics, and lighting and hydroponics products, including lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media, systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools.

