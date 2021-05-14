Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:MR.UN) PT Raised to C$7.25

Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:MR.UN) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$5.50 to C$7.25 in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 0.55% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust from C$5.50 to C$6.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th.

TSE MR.UN opened at C$7.29 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 335.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$6.59. The firm has a market capitalization of C$94.86 million and a P/E ratio of -0.64. Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of C$3.09 and a 1-year high of C$7.29.

Melcor REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Melcor REIT owns, acquires, manages and leases quality retail, office and industrial income-generating properties in western Canadian markets. Its portfolio is currently made up of interests in 38 properties representing approximately 2.93 million square feet of gross leasable area located across Alberta and in Regina, Saskatchewan; and Kelowna, British Columbia.

