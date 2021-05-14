Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) EVP Sells $1,513,455.68 in Stock

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $1,513,455.68.
Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $78.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $199.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.41, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $76.98 and its 200 day moving average is $78.30. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.71 and a twelve month high of $87.80.
Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.71 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.
A number of research firms have commented on MRK. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, February 5th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $103.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.50.
Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile
Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.
