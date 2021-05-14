Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) EVP Sells $1,513,455.68 in Stock

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $1,513,455.68.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $78.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $199.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.41, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $76.98 and its 200 day moving average is $78.30. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.71 and a twelve month high of $87.80.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.71 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 17,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,297,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,989,000 after purchasing an additional 65,898 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 681,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,532,000 after purchasing an additional 76,822 shares during the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 482,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,195,000 after purchasing an additional 77,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 35,455,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,733,289,000 after purchasing an additional 6,063,098 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on MRK. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, February 5th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $103.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.50.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

