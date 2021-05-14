Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.150-2.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.280. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.65 billion-$3.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.72 billion.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Meritor from a b rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Meritor from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Meritor from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.40.

MTOR traded up $0.26 on Friday, hitting $26.51. The company had a trading volume of 146 shares, compared to its average volume of 541,741. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 2.19. Meritor has a 12-month low of $15.72 and a 12-month high of $33.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.37.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $983.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $944.57 million. Meritor had a return on equity of 19.93% and a net margin of 8.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Meritor will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Meritor news, Director Ivor J. Evans sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total transaction of $3,224,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Craig sold 199,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total value of $6,354,308.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,227,113.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 300,167 shares of company stock valued at $9,594,601 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Meritor Company Profile

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck; and Aftermarket and Industrial.

