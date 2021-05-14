Merus to Post FY2025 Earnings of $0.93 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:MRUS)

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Merus in a report issued on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $0.93 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.80.

Get Merus alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on MRUS. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Merus from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Merus in a research note on Sunday, May 9th. Roth Capital raised their price target on Merus from $19.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Merus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 20th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Merus in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.50.

NASDAQ MRUS opened at $22.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $843.70 million, a PE ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 0.83. Merus has a 1 year low of $10.18 and a 1 year high of $31.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.34.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.08). Merus had a negative return on equity of 78.70% and a negative net margin of 295.98%.

In other news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,750,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 79,500 shares of Merus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.75 per share, for a total transaction of $1,808,625.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRUS. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merus during the 4th quarter valued at $9,411,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Merus by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,936,798 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,482,000 after purchasing an additional 411,862 shares during the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Merus by 176,400.0% during the fourth quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 353,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,188,000 after purchasing an additional 352,800 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Merus during the first quarter valued at $3,656,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Merus by 62.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 254,907 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,469,000 after buying an additional 98,141 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.57% of the company’s stock.

About Merus

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 for the pancreatic and lung cancer, and other solid tumors.

Further Reading: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Merus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.