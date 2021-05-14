Metalla Royalty & Streaming (NYSEMKT:MTA) Upgraded at Roth Capital

Roth Capital upgraded shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming (NYSEMKT:MTA) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Roth Capital currently has $11.40 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $10.00.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued a market perform rating for the company.

NYSEMKT:MTA opened at $9.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $375.54 million and a PE ratio of -72.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 9.21 and a current ratio of 9.21.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Metalla Royalty & Streaming stock. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. (NYSEMKT:MTA) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 24,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000. Ergoteles LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Metalla Royalty & Streaming as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

About Metalla Royalty & Streaming

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd., a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the acquisition and management of precious metal royalties, streams, and related production-based interests in Canada and Australia. The company was formerly known as Excalibur Resources Ltd. and changed its name to Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd.

