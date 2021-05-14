Metronome (MET) Price Reaches $5.41 on Major Exchanges

Metronome (CURRENCY:MET) traded 7.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 14th. One Metronome coin can currently be purchased for $5.41 or 0.00010930 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Metronome has a market capitalization of $63.52 million and $129,053.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Metronome has traded 12.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Metronome alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002022 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002750 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.85 or 0.00088629 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $295.68 or 0.00597665 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.16 or 0.00234795 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00004947 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $552.82 or 0.01117426 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $598.74 or 0.01210245 BTC.

Metronome Coin Profile

Metronome launched on May 23rd, 2018. Metronome’s total supply is 13,033,193 coins and its circulating supply is 11,746,819 coins. Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Metronome is medium.com/@MetronomeToken . The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Metronome is www.metronome.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Metronome is an Ethereum-based token designed to serve as a completely decentralized digital currency. “

Metronome Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metronome should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metronome using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Metronome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metronome and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.