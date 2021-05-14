Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Insider Christian Magloth Sells 1,250 Shares of Stock

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) insider Christian Magloth sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,253.50, for a total value of $1,566,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,722,309. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE MTD opened at $1,253.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.17 billion, a PE ratio of 52.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.04. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $661.32 and a fifty-two week high of $1,339.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,246.12 and a 200-day moving average of $1,171.50.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.61 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $804.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $753.89 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 144.89% and a net margin of 19.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.00 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 25 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MTD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,255.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,100.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Mettler-Toledo International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,077.86.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 9.7% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,550 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,103,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 413.4% during the first quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 3,722 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,302,000 after buying an additional 2,997 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 88.2% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,589 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,992,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares during the period. Martin Currie Ltd. boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 4.7% during the first quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 99,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $114,760,000 after buying an additional 4,416 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 12.8% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 157,153 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $181,622,000 after buying an additional 17,854 shares during the period. 93.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

