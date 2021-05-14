MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Director Mary Chris Jammet Sells 5,000 Shares

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Director Mary Chris Jammet sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $185,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $728,752. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Mary Chris Jammet also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 23rd, Mary Chris Jammet sold 6,626 shares of MGM Resorts International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.62, for a total transaction of $255,896.12.

MGM Resorts International stock opened at $37.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. MGM Resorts International has a 1 year low of $11.77 and a 1 year high of $42.74. The company has a market cap of $18.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 2.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.49.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.18. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 20.81% and a negative return on equity of 12.08%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post -4.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a $0.002 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is 1.30%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in MGM Resorts International by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its stake in MGM Resorts International by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 15,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in MGM Resorts International by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in MGM Resorts International by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 7,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on MGM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Argus raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Bank of America raised shares of MGM Resorts International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $20.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.06.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

