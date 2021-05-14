Michael B. Yongue Buys 500 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Michael B. Yongue grew its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 40.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,728 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Michael B. Yongue’s holdings in McKesson were worth $337,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its stake in McKesson by 3.3% during the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC grew its position in McKesson by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. Savior LLC now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in McKesson by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in McKesson by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in McKesson by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

Get McKesson alerts:

MCK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on McKesson from $231.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $192.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $231.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Argus upgraded shares of McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered McKesson from a “b” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.50.

Shares of MCK opened at $195.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $192.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $181.03. McKesson Co. has a 52-week low of $125.65 and a 52-week high of $204.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $59.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.08 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 45.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 16.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 31st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.24%.

McKesson announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 3,000 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $600,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.38, for a total value of $1,010,423.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,492,810. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,819 shares of company stock valued at $4,024,884 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions, International, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Article: What is a Stop Order?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.