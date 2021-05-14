Michael B. Yongue Decreases Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Michael B. Yongue lowered its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 540 shares during the quarter. Michael B. Yongue’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Avion Wealth boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NEE stock opened at $72.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $142.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.57. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $55.81 and a one year high of $87.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.72 and its 200 day moving average is $78.01.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The business’s revenue was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO James L. Robo sold 118,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $8,970,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,576,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 350,316 shares of company stock worth $26,377,231 over the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NEE. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.83.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

