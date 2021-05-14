Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stake Decreased by J. W. Coons Advisors LLC

J. W. Coons Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,784 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,397 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 3.3% of J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $9,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 3,250.0% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 82,199 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 4,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on MSFT shares. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.24.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $243.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $250.40 and a 200 day moving average of $230.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $175.68 and a 12-month high of $263.19.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.83 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.89%.

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total value of $1,537,688.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 92,119 shares in the company, valued at $23,274,786.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $236.80 per share, with a total value of $1,018,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,190,156.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Read More: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.