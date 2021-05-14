MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $119.95 Million

Equities analysts forecast that MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) will announce sales of $119.95 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for MicroStrategy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $118.50 million to $121.40 million. MicroStrategy posted sales of $110.58 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that MicroStrategy will report full-year sales of $504.40 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $499.80 million to $509.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $528.10 million, with estimates ranging from $519.50 million to $536.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for MicroStrategy.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $1.73. The business had revenue of $122.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.80 million. MicroStrategy had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 0.41%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. William Blair assumed coverage on MicroStrategy in a report on Monday. They issued a “market outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on MicroStrategy from $325.00 to $450.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on MicroStrategy in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $920.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on MicroStrategy from $250.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on MicroStrategy in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. MicroStrategy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $380.00.

In related news, Director Jarrod M. Patten sold 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $803.61, for a total value of $924,151.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,150 shares in the company, valued at $924,151.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Phong Le sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $775.86, for a total value of $7,758,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,758,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,560 shares of company stock worth $26,827,826 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 26.88% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 90 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 40.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,621 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,398,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in MicroStrategy by 28.0% during the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 160 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in MicroStrategy by 9.1% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 419 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MSTR traded up $18.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $506.59. 26,542 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 884,705. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $659.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $543.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,329.42 and a beta of 1.59. MicroStrategy has a 1 year low of $109.64 and a 1 year high of $1,315.00.

MicroStrategy Company Profile

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy 2021, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

