Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Acquires 19,312 Shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO) by 33.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,448 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,312 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF were worth $2,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 31,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 9,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 363.1% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its position in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 14,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093 shares during the last quarter.

HERO opened at $29.34 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.22 and its 200 day moving average is $31.93. Global X Video Games & Esports ETF has a 12-month low of $18.62 and a 12-month high of $37.23.

