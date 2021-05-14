Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Acquires 3,172 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 48.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,698 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,172 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $2,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its position in salesforce.com by 1,340.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 144 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in salesforce.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in salesforce.com during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in salesforce.com by 93.4% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 147 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRM has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Macquarie lifted their target price on salesforce.com from $252.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $233.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded salesforce.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $268.49.

CRM opened at $211.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $164.57 and a 12-month high of $284.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $223.29 and a 200-day moving average of $228.62. The stock has a market cap of $195.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.32, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. As a group, analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.79, for a total transaction of $919,297.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 85,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,264,293.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.95, for a total transaction of $48,588.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,789,252.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 176,635 shares of company stock worth $40,124,503. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

