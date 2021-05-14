Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Buys 17,003 Shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) by 473.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,003 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF were worth $8,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SOXX. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 70 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Proequities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 91 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

SOXX stock opened at $392.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $428.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $402.39. iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF has a 12-month low of $224.11 and a 12-month high of $449.76.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

