Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Lowers Holdings in Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX) by 25.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 120,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,000 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Nano-X Imaging were worth $4,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Nano-X Imaging during the third quarter worth about $1,017,000. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 151,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,933,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Nano-X Imaging in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Nano-X Imaging during the fourth quarter worth $244,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Nano-X Imaging in the fourth quarter worth $729,000. Institutional investors own 6.16% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on NNOX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nano-X Imaging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Nano-X Imaging in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on Nano-X Imaging from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nano-X Imaging has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.33.

Shares of NNOX stock opened at $19.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.17. Nano-X Imaging Ltd. has a twelve month low of $19.65 and a twelve month high of $94.81.

Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.09. On average, analysts expect that Nano-X Imaging Ltd. will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

About Nano-X Imaging

Nano-X Imaging Ltd., a development-stage company, develops, produces, and commercializes digital X-ray source technology for the medical imaging industry worldwide. Its X-ray source is based on a novel digital MEMs semiconductor cathode. The company also develops a prototype of the Nanox.ARC, a medical imaging system incorporating its novel digital X-ray source; and Nanox.CLOUD, a companion cloud-based software that will allow for the delivery of medical screening as a service.

