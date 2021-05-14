Mika Yamamoto Sells 1,540 Shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Stock

BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Director Mika Yamamoto sold 1,540 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.87, for a total transaction of $163,039.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,929.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

BlackLine stock opened at $100.14 on Friday. BlackLine, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.91 and a fifty-two week high of $154.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a current ratio of 3.70. The stock has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -145.13 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $112.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.33.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 0.29% and a negative net margin of 11.58%. The business had revenue of $98.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BL. FMR LLC boosted its position in BlackLine by 47.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,130,651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,372,000 after buying an additional 361,839 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in BlackLine during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in BlackLine during the 4th quarter worth approximately $972,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in BlackLine by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,854 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackLine during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $761,000. 94.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BL has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on BlackLine from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on BlackLine from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of BlackLine in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of BlackLine from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BlackLine has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.09.

BlackLine Company Profile

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations in the United States and internationally. It offers financial close management solutions that include account reconciliations providing a centralized workspace from which users can collaborate to complete account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions from different sources of data based upon user-configured logic; task management, which enables users to create and manage processes and task lists; journal entry that allows users to manually or automatically generate, review, and post manual journal entries; variance analysis that monitors and identifies anomalous fluctuations in balance sheet and income statement account balances; consolidation integrity manager that manages the automated system-to-system tie-out process that occurs during the consolidation phase of the financial close; and compliance that facilitates compliance-related initiatives, consolidates project management, and provides visibility over control self-assessments and testing.

