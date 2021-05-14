Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (mQQQ) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $184,111.00

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (CURRENCY:mQQQ) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has a total market capitalization of $37.25 million and $184,111.00 worth of Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust coin can now be purchased for $327.88 or 0.00655311 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001999 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002818 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.29 or 0.00094507 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $302.18 or 0.00603946 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $119.61 or 0.00239058 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00004789 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $588.58 or 0.01176369 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $608.84 or 0.01216849 BTC.

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s total supply is 113,616 coins. The official website for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust is mirror.finance . Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official message board for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

