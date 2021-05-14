Mizuho Cuts salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Price Target to $270.00

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) had its price objective cut by Mizuho from $290.00 to $270.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the CRM provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of salesforce.com from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating and set a $315.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Nord/LB lowered salesforce.com from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut salesforce.com from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $232.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. salesforce.com currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $268.49.

Shares of CRM stock traded up $5.33 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $217.19. 124,389 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,718,021. salesforce.com has a 1-year low of $164.57 and a 1-year high of $284.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $223.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $228.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.30 billion, a PE ratio of 55.32, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 billion. Research analysts expect that salesforce.com will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $1,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,826,920. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.53, for a total transaction of $900,979.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 176,635 shares of company stock worth $40,124,503. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,415,954 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $14,557,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217,637 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in salesforce.com by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 45,846,031 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $10,193,453,000 after purchasing an additional 876,975 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,886,700 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,090,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680,084 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,275,658 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,804,029,000 after buying an additional 179,896 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 3.7% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,952,985 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,744,349,000 after buying an additional 460,821 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

