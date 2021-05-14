Mizuho Raises BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) Price Target to $16.00

BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) had its target price boosted by Mizuho from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on BPMP. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of BP Midstream Partners from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BP Midstream Partners from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised BP Midstream Partners from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays downgraded BP Midstream Partners from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their target price for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.40.

NYSE:BPMP opened at $13.73 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.88. BP Midstream Partners has a 1-year low of $9.30 and a 1-year high of $14.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 15.46 and a quick ratio of 15.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.30.

BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.01). BP Midstream Partners had a net margin of 133.81% and a return on equity of 71.35%. The firm had revenue of $33.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.93 million. As a group, analysts expect that BP Midstream Partners will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 29th were issued a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 28th. BP Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.97%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,781,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,081,000 after buying an additional 332,657 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,464,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,860,000 after buying an additional 659,626 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,308,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,468,000 after buying an additional 148,463 shares during the last quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,278,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,548,000 after buying an additional 169,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 270,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,427,000 after buying an additional 23,028 shares during the last quarter. 38.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BP Midstream Partners Company Profile

BP Midstream Partners LP owns, acquires, develops, and operates pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. Its assets consist of interests in entities that own crude oil, natural gas, refined products, and diluent pipelines as well as refined product terminals. BP Midstream Partners GP LLC serves as a general partner of BP Midstream Partners LP.

