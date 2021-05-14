Mizuho Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Jamf (BATS:JAMF)

Jamf (BATS:JAMF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Mizuho in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $42.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $45.00. Mizuho’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 49.89% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Jamf from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Jamf from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Jamf in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.40.

BATS:JAMF opened at $28.02 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.97.

Jamf (BATS:JAMF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $81.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.70 million. Jamf’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, CAO Ian Goodkind sold 6,645 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.59, for a total transaction of $243,140.55. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,491 shares in the company, valued at $383,865.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dean Hager sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.98, for a total value of $5,097,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 153,846 shares in the company, valued at $5,227,687.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 402,847 shares of company stock worth $13,913,016.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Jamf during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jamf by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jamf by 107.6% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Jamf by 1,699.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jamf by 74.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the period.

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. The company's Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solutions provide a cloud-based platform for lifecycle enterprise IT management of Apple devices. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, a purpose-built software solution for educators; Jamf Connect, a solution that gives users the ability to provision their new Apple devices by entering their cloud identity the first time the device is powered on; and Jamf Protect, which creates customized telemetry and detections.

