MJP Associates Inc. ADV Has $203,000 Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV cut its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 59.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,870 shares during the quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 11.3% during the first quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 24,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 12.8% during the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 35,173 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,659,000 after purchasing an additional 4,001 shares during the period. Elite Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 68.5% during the first quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 2,794 shares during the period. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth about $599,000. Finally, Asset Management Corp IL ADV bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth about $547,000. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.83.

In other news, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 39,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.17, for a total value of $2,979,438.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 137,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,300,319.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO James L. Robo sold 118,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total transaction of $8,970,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 350,316 shares of company stock valued at $26,377,231 in the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NEE opened at $72.63 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $76.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.57. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.81 and a 52 week high of $87.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.46 billion, a PE ratio of 36.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

