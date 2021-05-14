MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.22 Per Share

MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 12th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the scientific and technical instruments company on Friday, June 11th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This is a positive change from MKS Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

MKS Instruments has raised its dividend by 13.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NASDAQ:MKSI opened at $171.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 4.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $184.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.96. The company has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.18 and a beta of 1.60. MKS Instruments has a 52-week low of $90.62 and a 52-week high of $199.44.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.36. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 12.78%. The business had revenue of $694.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. MKS Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that MKS Instruments will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MKS Instruments news, CFO Seth H. Bagshaw sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.86, for a total transaction of $1,681,740.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,047,088.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Eric Robert Taranto sold 1,788 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.29, for a total transaction of $331,298.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $649,626.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MKSI shares. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on MKS Instruments from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on MKS Instruments from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on MKS Instruments from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on MKS Instruments from $200.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.18.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power delivery products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

