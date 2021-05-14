Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

MBRX stock opened at $3.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $93.01 million, a P/E ratio of -9.91 and a beta of 2.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.50. Moleculin Biotech has a twelve month low of $3.12 and a twelve month high of $9.30.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Moleculin Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology drug candidates for the treatment of highly resistant tumors and viruses in the United States. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin that is in Phase 1/2 studies for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and cancers metastasized to the lungs.

