Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $65.50.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MDLZ shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

In other news, Director Peter W. May sold 56,234 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $3,093,432.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $707,758.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 982,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.63, for a total value of $54,631,497.13. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,866 shares in the company, valued at $715,735.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,064,913 shares of company stock valued at $59,174,292. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 73.3% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 496.0% during the 4th quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

MDLZ stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $62.46. The stock had a trading volume of 231,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,003,611. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.38. The company has a market capitalization of $87.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.72, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61. Mondelez International has a 1-year low of $48.77 and a 1-year high of $62.74.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 11.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Mondelez International will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

