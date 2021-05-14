MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) will announce earnings per share of $0.01 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for MoneyGram International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.04 and the lowest is $0.00. MoneyGram International also posted earnings of $0.01 per share during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that MoneyGram International will report full year earnings of $0.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $0.22. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.33. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow MoneyGram International.

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.04). MoneyGram International had a negative net margin of 2.23% and a negative return on equity of 1.48%. The business had revenue of $310.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.28 million.

MGI has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised MoneyGram International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target on shares of MoneyGram International in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of MoneyGram International from $4.50 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

NASDAQ:MGI traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,640,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,244,724. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.95. The company has a market capitalization of $607.12 million, a PE ratio of -20.11 and a beta of 1.95. MoneyGram International has a 52 week low of $1.51 and a 52 week high of $11.70.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MGI. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MoneyGram International by 0.6% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 272,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Harbor Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of MoneyGram International by 16.8% in the first quarter. Harbor Financial Services LLC now owns 12,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares during the period. Epstein & White Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of MoneyGram International by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Epstein & White Financial LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in MoneyGram International by 7.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 66,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 4,901 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in MoneyGram International during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.01% of the company’s stock.

MoneyGram International Company Profile

MoneyGram International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cross-border peer-to-peer payments and money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services through third-party agents, including retail chains, independent retailers, post offices, banks, and other financial institutions; and digital solutions, such as moneygram.com, mobile solutions, digital partners, wallets, and account deposit services.

