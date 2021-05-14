Monness Crespi & Hardt Cuts CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Price Target to $165.00

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt from $180.00 to $165.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt’s target price suggests a potential upside of 41.24% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $200.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Colliers Securities lowered shares of CyberArk Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.71.

NASDAQ:CYBR opened at $116.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,669.10 and a beta of 1.37. CyberArk Software has a one year low of $92.61 and a one year high of $169.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $135.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 4.47.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.42. CyberArk Software had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 4.34%. The company had revenue of $112.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CyberArk Software will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CYBR. FMR LLC raised its holdings in CyberArk Software by 196.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 142,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,931,000 after buying an additional 94,307 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd. raised its holdings in CyberArk Software by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 2,708 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in CyberArk Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in CyberArk Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CyberArk Software by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 32,379 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,232,000 after buying an additional 4,899 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

About CyberArk Software

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager, which combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS service that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

