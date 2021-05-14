Monness Crespi & Hardt Lowers At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) to Neutral

Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on HOME. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on At Home Group from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Compass Point lowered At Home Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Craig Hallum lowered At Home Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet upgraded At Home Group from a d rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on At Home Group from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. At Home Group presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.83.

Shares of HOME stock opened at $36.26 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.18, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.37 and a 200-day moving average of $23.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. At Home Group has a 1-year low of $2.32 and a 1-year high of $37.75.

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.39. At Home Group had a positive return on equity of 31.15% and a negative net margin of 28.39%. The company had revenue of $561.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that At Home Group will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Chad C. Stauffer sold 26,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $807,810.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,239 shares in the company, valued at $1,327,170. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Ashley F. Sheetz sold 13,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $396,024.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 106,573 shares of company stock worth $3,224,508. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of At Home Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of At Home Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of At Home Group by 82.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of At Home Group by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of At Home Group by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

About At Home Group

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer home furnishings, including accent furniture, furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs, and wall art; and accent dÃ©cors, such as artificial flowers and trees, bath, bedding, candles, garden and outdoor decors, holiday accessories, home organization, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

