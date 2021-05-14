Monness Crespi & Hardt Raises Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) Price Target to $113.00

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) had its target price increased by Monness Crespi & Hardt from $100.00 to $113.00 in a research note published on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Spectrum Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Spectrum Brands from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Spectrum Brands from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet upgraded Spectrum Brands from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Spectrum Brands from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $88.14.

Shares of SPB opened at $92.36 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $88.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.43. Spectrum Brands has a 12-month low of $35.03 and a 12-month high of $97.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 38.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.77. Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 2.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Spectrum Brands will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.98%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 2.3% during the first quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 10,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 1.8% during the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 11,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 10,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Spectrum Brands during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Spectrum Brands Company Profile

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell Manufacturing brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

