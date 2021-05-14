Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNPR traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.19. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,451. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.89. Monopar Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.28 and a 1-year high of $17.01.

MNPR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Monopar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Monopar Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company.

Monopar Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing proprietary therapeutics to enhance clinical outcomes for cancer patients in the United States. It is involved in developing Validive, a clonidine mucobuccal tablet that is in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for the treatment of radiation induced severe oral mucositis in oropharyngeal cancer patients; Camsirubicin, a topoisomerase II-alpha targeted analog of doxorubicin engineered to retain anticancer activity and for minimizing toxic effects on the heart, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial; and MNPR-101, a humanized monoclonal antibody for the treatment of advanced cancers and severe COVID-19 that is in preclinical stage.

